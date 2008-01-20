The Twilight Show: January 19, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Jan 19, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Paul Jones & Dave KellyStatesboro BluesLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyDrop Down MamaLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyCome On In My KitchenLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyRoom And BoardLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyPlease See That My Grave Is Kept CleanLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyStranger BluesLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyWhen The Levee BreaksLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyKey To The HighwayLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellySonny Boy WilliamsonLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyDust My BluesLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyYou're WrongLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyWhen You Got A Good FriendLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV RecordsPaul Jones & Dave KellyTuxedo JunctionLive At The Ram Jam ClubSPV Records