The Twilight Show: January 12, 2008

Here's the music playlist from the Jan 12, 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Artist Name

Song Title

Album Title

Label

Debbie Davies AC StrutBlues BlastTelarc Debbie Davies Sitting And CryingBlues BlastTelarcDebbie DaviesMy Time After AwhileBlues BlastTelarcDarrell Nulisch Straighten UpGoin' Back To DallasSevernDarrell Nulisch Play It CoolGoin' Back To DallasSevernOmar Dykes And Jimmy VaughanTitle TrackOn The Jimmy Reed HighwayRuf Omar Dykes And Jimmy VaughanAh ShucksOn The Jimmy Reed HighwayRufBill Lupkin Funny Way To Show MeHard Pill To SwallowBlue Bella Bill Lupkin Where You GoingHard Pill To SwallowBlue Bella Nick Moss Make Me So AngryPlay It till TomorrowBlue Bella Nick Moss Woman Don't LiePlay It till TomorrowBlue BellaThe Kilborn Alley Blues BandI'm SpentTear Chicago DownBlue Bella The Kilborn Alley Blues Band Fire With FireTear Chicago DownBlue BellaThe Kilborn Alley Blues BandRedneck In A Soul BandTear Chicago DownBlue Bella