Community Forum: Private Development in Turnagain Heights

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 9, 2008 at 11:30 AM AKST
1964quake.jpg

Alaska Earthquake, March 27, 1964. Photo from U.S. Geological Survey Photographic Library Turnagain Heights on the west side of Anchorage is the cite where new, million dollar homes are being built on land once condemned by the municipality as being unstable following the 1964 earthquake. Concerns are being raised from surrounding neighborhoods that range from how the new development is affecting their taxes to what happens if another devastating earthquake hits the area. This week on Community Forum with host Nellie Moore - Mark Wiggin, chair of the Turnagain community council; Shari Tomlinson, a concerned land owner; Jim Lamson and Russel Oswald from the Municipality of Anchorage's department of Project Management and Engineering share their opinions on the controversial development.

