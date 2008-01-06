Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Twilight Show: January 5, 2008

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published January 5, 2008 at 10:41 PM AKST

Here's the music playlist from the Jan, 5 2008 edition of The Twilight Show with Todd Glazer.All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Artist Name
  • Song Title
  • Album Title
  • Label

OllabelleBefore This TimeSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Soul Of A ManSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Elijah RockSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Jesus On The MainlineSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Get Back TemptationSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelleI Am WaitingSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Two StepsSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle No More My LordSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle Can't Do Me Like JesusSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle The Storms Are On The OceanSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle John The RevelatorSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle I'm Willing To Run All The WAySelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle I Don't Want To Be That manSelf TitledSony RecordsOllabelle All Is WellSelf TitledSony Records
