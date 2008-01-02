Community Forum: Medical assistance and relief in Africa

The medical and human conditions in the Sudan region of Africa are dire. You have heard many reports from the BBC, " The World" and from National Public Radio on the current situation, but you may not know what individuals in the medical community right here in Anchorage are doing to provide assistance and relief to the African community. This week Dr. Jack Hickel and RN, Lori Gibbons from the Southcentral Foundation join Community Forum host, Nellie Moore.

HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalist

GUEST:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Jan 2, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Jan 2, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: