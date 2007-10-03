Community Forum: Title 21, Part 2

Host Nellie Moore chats with John Weddleton, Board President of the Anchorage Coalition and Sheila Selkregg, Anchorage Assembly member, about proposed changes to Title 21 -- Anchorage's land use plan that's getting it's first overhaul in decades.Some listeners may remember the last time Title 21 was covered on Community Forum -- the phone lines were busy all hour. Share your thoughts and questions about changes being made to Title 21 once more with our latest guests on Community Forum.HOST:

Nellie Moore, independent journalist

GUESTS:

John Weddleton, Board President, Anchorage Coalition

Dr. Sheila Selkregg, Assistant Professor of Public Administration at UAA and member of the Anchorage Assembly

