Community Forum: Title 21, Part 2

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 3, 2007 at 2:38 PM AKDT

Host Nellie Moore chats with John Weddleton, Board President of the Anchorage Coalition and Sheila Selkregg, Anchorage Assembly member, about proposed changes to Title 21 -- Anchorage's land use plan that's getting it's first overhaul in decades.Some listeners may remember the last time Title 21 was covered on Community Forum -- the phone lines were busy all hour. Share your thoughts and questions about changes being made to Title 21 once more with our latest guests on Community Forum.HOST:

GUESTS:

LINKS:

