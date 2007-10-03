Community Forum: Title 21, Part 2
Host Nellie Moore chats with John Weddleton, Board President of the Anchorage Coalition and Sheila Selkregg, Anchorage Assembly member, about proposed changes to Title 21 -- Anchorage's land use plan that's getting it's first overhaul in decades.Some listeners may remember the last time Title 21 was covered on Community Forum -- the phone lines were busy all hour. Share your thoughts and questions about changes being made to Title 21 once more with our latest guests on Community Forum.HOST:
- Nellie Moore, independent journalist
GUESTS:
- John Weddleton, Board President, Anchorage Coalition
- Dr. Sheila Selkregg, Assistant Professor of Public Administration at UAA and member of the Anchorage Assembly
LINKS:
- Municipality of Anchorage - Title 21 Diagnostic & Rewrite Project
- Anchorage Citizens Coalition - Title 21 Rewrite
LIVE BROADCAST: Wed, Oct 3, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, Oct 3, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.
