Technical and Transmitter Improvements

Engineering staff will be working on the KSKA transmitter at our Goose Bay site north of Anchorage over the weeknd. In order for this important work to be done safely and efficiently, KSKA's signal will go off the air Sunday evening and overnight to Monday morning.KSKA should be back on the air with Morning Editon on Monday, September 10.Thank you for your patience. For the record, this technical work is part of our upgrade to HD Radio service, slated to go on air in early 2008.