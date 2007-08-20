Satellite outage alert

The state-operated satellite service carrying KSKA's signal to Girdwood, Seward, Prudhoe Bay and Unalaska started having technical difficulties this past weekend -- sometime on Saturday. This puts KSKA off the air in these communities (we're still on the air from our primary transmitter north of Anchorage).Communities that receive TV signals from the "ARCS" system are similarly affected.Technicians are working to fix the satellite problem. We've asked for an estimated time for repairs but haven't received one as yet. We're hoping the signals can be restored soon.