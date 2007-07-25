Reminder: Radio Lab starts today
Hi everyone! We just wanted to remind you that Community Forum will not be aired today, but will return next week. You can browse through past episodes here.Today KSKA debuts Radio Lab, a fascinating program from WNYC in New York that's unlike any other radio show you've heard. Tune in at 2:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. to hear it. Or check out a full archive of Radio Lab episodes here. Or subscribe to the podcast here.Radio Lab will be back each month on KSKA on the fourth Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.Enjoy!