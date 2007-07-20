Radio Lab coming to KSKA on Wed, July 25

Starting Wednesday, July 25, KSKA will air a new program: Radio Lab, a production of WNYC in New York, distributed by NPR.The 1-hour program will air on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 2:00 p.m., repeating at 7:00 p.m., in the slot normally reserved for KSKA's local public affairs program Community Forum. (Community Forum appears on all other Wednesdays except the fourth one.)Radio Lab is a new kind of radio program. It's hard to describe -- you really have to hear it to understand it -- but we can say it's great radio. Perhaps this description from the iTunes listing will help:

"Radio Lab is an investigation. Each episode is a patchwork of people, sounds, stories and experiences centered around One Big Idea. On Radio Lab, science bumps into culture... information sounds like music."

Listeners become rabid fans. Even Ira Glass, of This American Life, is a devoted listener. On a recent TAL episode, Glass said, "Radio Lab is my favorite new show on Public Radio these days." Glass then encouraged listeners to "go to their website, download their shows. You will not be disappointed."So tune in to KSKA this coming Wednesday afternoon or evening (and each fourth Wednesday) to hear Radio Lab. And in the mean time, check out their past episodes or try out their podcast (iTunes, others).