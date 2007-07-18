Community Forum: Alaska Vocational Technical Center
The Alaska Vocational Technical Center (AVTEC) trains Alaskans for good paying jobs. Now, AVTEC wants to interest people in trades that will meet the needs of employers if a natural gas line is built in Alaska. Find out more about fall enrollment deadlines, apprenticeships and other specialized training with Fred Esposito, AVTEC Director and host Nellie Moore.HOST: Nellie Moore, independent journalistGUEST: Fred Esposito, AVTEC DirectorLIVE BROADCAST: Wed, July 18, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.REPEAT BROADCAST: Wed, July 18, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:
