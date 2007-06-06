Community Forum: Les Gara

Host Nellie Moore welcomes Alaska State Representative Les Gara, Democrat from Anchorage to talk about the recently completed legislative session, the upcoming special session and other matters of Alaskan politics. Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalist Guest: Representative Les Gara (D), Alaska State House, District 23 (Anchorage)Original Broadcast (LIVE): Wed, Jun 6, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, Jun 6, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: