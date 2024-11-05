Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Regulating phone use in schools | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:41 PM AKST
an iphone
An iPhone. (Renee Gross/KBBI)

The harm that comes from too much cell phone time, especially for young people, has become much clearer in recent years. So much so that the U.S. Surgeon General is calling for warning labels on social media platforms, similar to the warnings on cigarettes and alcohol, because of what he calls a youth mental health crisis. Education leaders are grappling with how to keep kids focused during the school day while balancing logistics and safety concerns. Should cellphones be banned in school? If so, what should those bans look like? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Susan Beesley - Pediatric behavioral health expert at Mindful Growth Alaska
  • Dr. Luke Almon - Principal, South High School
  • Kelly Lessens - Anchorage School Board Member working on a district-wide phone policy

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
