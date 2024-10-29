Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Talk of Alaska

Leading a happy, healthy and productive life should be available to all of us, and it is, but sometimes the path to it can be buried under years of trauma, abuse, neglect and addiction. Those of us who have suffered abusive behavior in the past may have locked it down or tried to ignore it or numb it through alcohol and drugs. Sharing our experiences, the good and the bad, can be a powerful start to healing, forgiveness and a life with less pain. We talk with Alaskans who have done just that and hear how their bravery has helped them find a happier life on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Trevor Storrs - Executive Director, Alaska Children's Trust

- Executive Director, Alaska Children's Trust Autumn Smith-Amy - Lived experience storyteller, Lived experience program advisory board member

- Lived experience storyteller, Lived experience program advisory board member Mary Palko - Clinical therapist, Alaska Telepsychology

