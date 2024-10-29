Alaska Children's Trust Lived Experience Storytelling Project | Talk of Alaska
Leading a happy, healthy and productive life should be available to all of us, and it is, but sometimes the path to it can be buried under years of trauma, abuse, neglect and addiction. Those of us who have suffered abusive behavior in the past may have locked it down or tried to ignore it or numb it through alcohol and drugs. Sharing our experiences, the good and the bad, can be a powerful start to healing, forgiveness and a life with less pain. We talk with Alaskans who have done just that and hear how their bravery has helped them find a happier life on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Trevor Storrs - Executive Director, Alaska Children's Trust
- Autumn Smith-Amy - Lived experience storyteller, Lived experience program advisory board member
- Mary Palko - Clinical therapist, Alaska Telepsychology
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.