Changes in Alaska's nonprofit landscape | Talk of Alaska
Alaska nonprofits have an outsized role in addressing needs for a broad swath of services, from child care to mental health support to food production. Beyond the services they provide, nonprofits are also a big part of the economic engine of the state. What will changes in leadership at some of the largest nonprofits here mean for the future of supportive services and rates of charitable giving? We discuss the future of Alaska’s nonprofit sector on this next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Laurie Wolf - President & CEO, Foraker Group
- Gretchen Guess - President & CEO, Rasmuson Foundation
- Alex McKay - President & CEO, Alaska Community Foundation
Related:
- Latest announcements about Rasmuson Foundation grants
- Ways to give | Alaska Community Foundation
- Capacity-building resources for nonprofits | Foraker Group
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.