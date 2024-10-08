Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Changes in Alaska's nonprofit landscape | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published October 8, 2024 at 11:40 AM AKDT
A woman in glasses speaks behind a podium.
Alex McKay, Vice President of Startegy and Impact at Rasmuson Foundation, congratulates the 3rd Avenue Resource & Navigation Center partners on the opening of the center, the first of its kind in Anchorage on Feb. 15, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska nonprofits have an outsized role in addressing needs for a broad swath of services, from child care to mental health support to food production. Beyond the services they provide, nonprofits are also a big part of the economic engine of the state. What will changes in leadership at some of the largest nonprofits here mean for the future of supportive services and rates of charitable giving? We discuss the future of Alaska’s nonprofit sector on this next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Laurie Wolf - President & CEO, Foraker Group 
  • Gretchen Guess - President & CEO, Rasmuson Foundation
  • Alex McKay - President & CEO, Alaska Community Foundation

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
