The federal report on boarding schools | Talk of Alaska

The painful legacy and harm caused to Alaska Native people by the boarding school era in Alaska and the rest of the nation is only beginning to be acknowledged and understood. The U.S. Interior Department released a report in July 2024 to continue documenting the federal government’s role in the system that ripped children away from their homes. We talk with survivors and researchers about what else is needed to tell the full story and bring healing on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Jim LaBelle - Board member and former president, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, boarding school survivor

Benjamin Jacuk - Director of Indigenous Research, Alaska Native Heritage Center

Director of Indigenous Research, Alaska Native Heritage Center Amber Ebarb - Minority Staff Director for Senate Committee on Indian Affairs for vice chairman Sen. Lisa Murkowski

