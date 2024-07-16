Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celebrating disability pride in 2024 | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:40 AM AKDT
P14777-18 President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House. Sharing the dais with the President and he signs the Act are (standing left to right): Rev. Harold Wilkie of Clairmont, California; Sandra Parrino, National Council on Disability; (seated left to right): Evan Kemp, Chairman, Equal Opportunity Commission; and Justin Dart, Presidential Commission on Employment of People with Disabilities. Mrs. Bush and Vice President Quayle participate in the Ceremony. 26 July 1990 (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)
P14777-18 President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act on the South Lawn of the White House. Sharing the dais with the President and he signs the Act are (standing left to right): Rev. Harold Wilkie of Clairmont, California; Sandra Parrino, National Council on Disability; (seated left to right): Evan Kemp, Chairman, Equal Opportunity Commission; and Justin Dart, Presidential Commission on Employment of People with Disabilities. Mrs. Bush and Vice President Quayle participate in the Ceremony. 26 July 1990 (Photo courtesy of George Bush Presidential Library and Museum)

Disability Pride Month is a time for celebration and reflection. Advocates take the month of July to recognize the progress that’s been made since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. And to reflect on how to further empower people with disabilities to shape the services they receive. We speak with disability advocates about their top priorities, and the celebrations ahead, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Patrick Reinhart - Executive director, Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education
  • Maggie Winston - Disability advocate, program director, Soldotna Independent Living Center

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend