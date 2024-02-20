Education funding and outcomes | Talk of Alaska

What is the best way to support students, teachers and schools for Alaska’s future? There are many competing ideas for how to get the most impact out of education funding and how that funding should be prioritized. What do education leaders say is most needed and how can Alaskan families support their local schools when budgets are tight? We discuss best practices for educational outcomes on this Talk of Alaska.

NOTE: Due to technical issues, this episode of Talk of Alaska is shorter than a typical program.

HOST:

GUESTS:

Dr. Deena Bishop , Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development

, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development Dr. Lisa Parady , Executive Director, Alaska Council of School Administrators

, Executive Director, Alaska Council of School Administrators Felix Myers, Senior student advisor, State Board of Education and Early Development

