Education funding and outcomes | Talk of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:55 AM AKST
A sign in a snowbank covered in snow.
The Anchorage School District Education Center on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

What is the best way to support students, teachers and schools for Alaska’s future? There are many competing ideas for how to get the most impact out of education funding and how that funding should be prioritized. What do education leaders say is most needed and how can Alaskan families support their local schools when budgets are tight? We discuss best practices for educational outcomes on this Talk of Alaska.

NOTE: Due to technical issues, this episode of Talk of Alaska is shorter than a typical program.

Listen:

HOST:

GUESTS: Lori Townsend

  • Dr. Deena Bishop, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Education and Early Development
  • Dr. Lisa Parady, Executive Director, Alaska Council of School Administrators
  • Felix Myers, Senior student advisor, State Board of Education and Early Development

PARTICIPATE:

Call  907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or  1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to  talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
