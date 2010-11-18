Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska: Ted Stevens Day

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published November 18, 2010 at 5:00 PM AKST

Thursday, Nov. 18 has been proclaimed Ted Stevens Day in Alaska. In countless ways, his achievements touch the lives of every Alaskan. On that special day, a state-wide radio audience will make an effort to begin counting those ways. Ted Stevens will be the subject on a special Thursday edition of Talk of Alaska.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Lily Stevens Becker
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Thursday, November 18. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
