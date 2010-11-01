Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska: The Winter Bear

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published November 1, 2010 at 6:15 PM AKDT

Does the answer to Alaska’s high Native youth suicide rate lie in tradition?  A new play explores that subject, set in Interior Alaska and featuring one of the region’s most revered elders as a character.   We’ll talk about the new play “The Winter Bear” on the next  Talk of Alaska.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Anne Hanley, Alaska Writer Laureate and playwright
  • Jayen Wenger, director
  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 2. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
Josh Edge
