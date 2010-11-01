Talk of Alaska: The Winter Bear
Does the answer to Alaska’s high Native youth suicide rate lie in tradition? A new play explores that subject, set in Interior Alaska and featuring one of the region’s most revered elders as a character. We’ll talk about the new play “The Winter Bear” on the next Talk of Alaska.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Anne Hanley, Alaska Writer Laureate and playwright
- Jayen Wenger, director
- Callers Statewide
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, November 2. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.