Talk of Alaska: Federal Issues

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published June 1, 2010 at 12:04 PM AKDT

Has Senator Mark Begich found the leverage he needs to move Alaska issues forward in Congress?  With oil hitting the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico, what should Congress be doing to respond?Alaskans can talk with Senator Mark Begich Tuesday morning, while he’s here for his Memorial Day break from Washington.Have your questions and advice ready for Senator Mark Begich, on the next Talk of Alaska.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 1. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
