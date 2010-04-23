Talk of Alaska: When Japanese Troops Invaded Alaska

For close to 60 years the battlefield on Kiska Island has lain largely undisturbed. The Japanese Army’s guns are still in place, as are the bomb craters.The striking imagery of World War Two’s Alaskan remains are now the subject of a museum exhibition.Hear Alaskans talk about the time when U.S. soil was occupied by Japanese troops, on the next “Talk of Alaska.’’Aircraft guns such as this one (right) on Kiska were placed to provide protection of Japanese installations. Photo by Dirk H.R. Spennemann and courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Dirk H.R. Spennemann. Professor. Photographer. Consultant.

Anchorage Playwright. Live callers statewide.

LIVE Broadcast: April 27, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide