Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: When Japanese Troops Invaded Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 23, 2010 at 4:51 PM AKDT

For close to 60 years the battlefield on Kiska Island has lain largely undisturbed.  The Japanese Army’s guns  are still in place, as are the bomb craters.The striking imagery of World War Two’s Alaskan remains are now the subject of a museum exhibition.Hear Alaskans talk about the time when U.S. soil was occupied by Japanese troops,  on the next “Talk of Alaska.’’Aircraft guns such as this one (right) on Kiska were placed to provide protection of Japanese installations. Photo by Dirk H.R. Spennemann and courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.

Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Dirk H.R. Spennemann. Professor. Photographer. Consultant.
  • Peter Porco. Anchorage Playwright.
  • Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: April 27, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack