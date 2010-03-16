Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: APU&#039;s New President

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 16, 2010 at 2:33 PM AKDT

Challenges have been mounting for higher education, especially in Alaska.Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka simply couldn’t make a go of it.  And Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage has approached the financial brink more than once.Now APU has a new President.  Some Alaskans already know Don Bantz.  Your chance is coming up on the next “Talk of Alaska" to talk with Dr. Bantz about APU and higher education in the state.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Don Bantz. President. Alaska Pacific University.
  • Live callers statewide.

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 2. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
Talk of Alaska
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack