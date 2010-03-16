Talk of Alaska: APU's New President
Challenges have been mounting for higher education, especially in Alaska.Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka simply couldn’t make a go of it. And Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage has approached the financial brink more than once.Now APU has a new President. Some Alaskans already know Don Bantz. Your chance is coming up on the next “Talk of Alaska" to talk with Dr. Bantz about APU and higher education in the state.Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Don Bantz. President. Alaska Pacific University.
- Live callers statewide.
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 2. 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide