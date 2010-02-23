Talk of Alaska: Combating Childhood Obesity

On the issue of food, it appears that the public is once again ahead of the policy sector. Advice to exercise and eat more fresh fruit and vegetables is great but not always so easy to follow in the bush.Now Michelle Obama has launched a campaign to eliminate childhood obesity in a single generation. Federal resources are going into this plus a lot of pledges from the private sector.But can it really make a dent in Alaska’s obesity epidemic in an era of television persuasion and engineered foods?Download Audio (MP3)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Richard Louv. Author. “The Last Child in the Woods – Saving Our Children from Nature Deficit Dsorder.” Founder: Children and Nature Network.

Live callers statewide.

HELPFUL LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide