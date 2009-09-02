Talk of Alaska: Can We Improve Communications Between Rural and Urban Alaska?

When a village is in trouble, should should people call?There have been complaints that state officials are unresponsive to village concerns. Could they listen better? Are there more creative ways to listen? Or to get the message across?If you've got ideas for better rural-urban communication, let's hear them on the next "Talk of Alaska."Download Audio (mp3)

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Jack Abraham. Artist. Anchorage.

Artist. Anchorage. Joe Sarcone. Former head of Rural Sanitation Office, EPA. Tununak.

Live callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

Send e-mail to talk aprn org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide