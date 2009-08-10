Talk of Alaska: Mark Begich & HUD Secretary Donovan

Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN - Anchorage

HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan and Sen. Mark Begich (D-AK) join Steve Heimel for Talk of Alaska.

A number of Obama Administration cabinet members will get a look at Alaska during the August congressional recess.

One of them will come along with Senator Mark Begich to appear on the next Talk of Alaska. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan recently announced $5.5 million in federal stimulus fundswill be spent on affordable housing in Alaska.More from Shaun Donovan and Senator Mark Begich on the next “Talk of Alaska."

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
GUESTS:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 4, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide