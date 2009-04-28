Talk of Alaska: Bicycles for Utilitarian Transportation

Bicyclists and motor vehicle drivers are going to have to learn how to co-exist. The number of people choosing people powered transportation is growing, not just for health or economic reasons, but also because it's kinder to the planet. But more bike riders means more risk. A progress report on planning for increased bicycle traffic will be the subject on the next Talk of Alaska, from APRN.Download Audio (MP3) HOST: Steve HeimelGUESTS:

Mia Birk, consultant who promoted making Portland bicycle friendly, author of forthcoming book Joyride: One Woman's Journey empowering People and Transforming Communities

Lori Schanche, Municipality of Anchorage, Traffic Department

Matt Turner, bicycle campaigner who promoted Sitka's designation as a "Bicycle Friendly City" from the League of American Bicyclists

Live callers statewide

