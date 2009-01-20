Talk of Alaska: Civic Engagement in the Obama Era

A number of Alaskans have flown to Washington to witness the Inauguration of Barack Obama. But will a Democratic administration, combined with Democratic control of the Congress, truly be good for Alaska? Or should Alaskans be concerned about what a changing defense posture and an increased emphasis on renewable energy could mean for the state?Join the conversation on Talk of Alaska, statewide on the stations of the Alaska Public Radio Network.Download Audio (MP3, 60 min)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

John Blaine , 1968 Peace and Freedom Party candidate

, 1968 Peace and Freedom Party candidate Live callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 20, 2009 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewideSUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updatesautomaticallyby e-mail, RSS or podcast