Talk of Alaska: Alaska History / Willie Hensley

The Alaska statehood push of 50 years ago bypassed the state's Native population. But that changed when the Prudhoe Bay oil discovery forced Congress to settle Native land claims. This week we talk with Willie Hensley about the part he played in that story, a story told in his new book, Fifty Miles from Tomorrow.Join the conversation on Talk of Alaska, statewide on the stations of the Alaska Public Radio Network.Download Audio (MP3, 60 min)HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Willie Hensley , author of Fifty Miles from Tomorrow: A Memoir of Alaska and the Real People

