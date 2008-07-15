Talk of Alaska: Youth and Politics

Young people out to change things often find themselves ignored -- until they organize. And these days that's exactly what they're doing. Decision makers who say they support political activism by the young may find that belief tested as the Internet gives new power to organizing youth. We chat with four young Alaskans organizing for political action and take your calls statewide.HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

PARTICIPATE:

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 15, 2008 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewideSUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updatesautomaticallyby e-mail, RSS or podcast