Talk of Alaska: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness

Published March 18, 2008 at 11:00 AM AKDT

Thursday, March 20 is National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. This week on Talk of Alaska we learn more about HIV/AIDS detection and prevention efforts in Alaska. What's the fastest, most discreet way to be tested? What are the costs?LINKS

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

  • Tim Juliuissen, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
  • T.J. Hernandez, Municipality of Anchorage
  • Live callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)
  • Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org (comments may be read on air)
  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Mar 18, 2008 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
