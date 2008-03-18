Talk of Alaska: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness

Thursday, March 20 is National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. This week on Talk of Alaska we learn more about HIV/AIDS detection and prevention efforts in Alaska. What's the fastest, most discreet way to be tested? What are the costs?LINKS

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

Tim Juliuissen , Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium T.J. Hernandez , Municipality of Anchorage

, Municipality of Anchorage Live callers statewide

PARTICIPATE:

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org (comments may be read on air)

(comments may be read on air) Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Mar 18, 2008 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewideSUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updatesautomaticallyby e-mail, RSS or podcast