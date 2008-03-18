Talk of Alaska: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness
Thursday, March 20 is National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. This week on Talk of Alaska we learn more about HIV/AIDS detection and prevention efforts in Alaska. What's the fastest, most discreet way to be tested? What are the costs?LINKS
- National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day -- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
- HIV Program -- State of Alaska / Epidemiology
- HIV/AIDS Prevention Project (Advancing HIV/AIDS Prevention in Native Communities) -- Colorado State University
- HIV/AIDS Clinical Services -- Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Reproductive Health Clinic -- Municipality of Anchorage
- National Native American AIDS Prevention Center
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:
- Tim Juliuissen, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- T.J. Hernandez, Municipality of Anchorage
- Live callers statewide
