Talk of Alaska: The LNG Option

The Alaska Gasline Port Authority's bid to build a pipeline between the North Slope and Valdez was recently thrown out by the state on a technicality in the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) process. It's not the first time the project has been called dead -- that's been happening ever since former governors Bill Egan and Wally Hickel put the idea forward. Two weeks ago, we heard from producer ConocoPhillips about why they are the best ones to build a pipeline. This week it's the Port Authority's turn.Was the Governor wrong to reject the plan for a gas pipeline to Valdez? Would the producers be willing to let their gas go to Valdez to be liquefied and sent out on tankers? The LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) option is our subject on this week's Talk of Alaska, with guest Bill Walker, Project Manager and General Counsel for the Alaska Gasline Port Authority.

UPDATE (2/7): You can read more about the changing LNG market with this post from an Alaskan-focused journalist working in D.C., covering Alaska politics as well as the petroleum industry.GUESTS:

Bill Walker , Project Manager and General Counsel, Alaska Gasline Port Authority

