Talk of Alaska: The Future of Islam

Alaska Pacific University and other sponsors have put together a public discussion project called Engaging Muslims and are bringing speakers on Islam to the state to participate. Reza Aslan, author of No God But God: The Origins, Evolution and Future of Islam, is an Iranian-American who teaches creative writing at the University of California-Riverside. His book argues that Islam is undergoing a reformation. He says groups like Al Qaeda are just one part of this reformation, while others seek to bring Islam back to the roots from which it started -- roots of tolerance and charity.This week on Talk of Alaska we examine the forces surrounding modern Islam and attempt to peer into its future and our future with it. Join us in the statewide chat with Reza Aslan.GUESTS:

HOST: Steve HeimelLIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jan 29 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewidePARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updatesautomaticallyby e-mail, RSS or podcast