Alaska lawmakers have announced they want to take a look at ConocoPhillips' alternative plan for a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The company is actively campaigning for it, in competition with Governor Palin's AGIA plan, already in progress. Callers statewide and your host, Steve Heimel, ask representatives from ConocoPhillips about their proposal and discuss gas line development in this week's Talk of Alaska.Related Stories from APRN:

GUESTS:

Wendy King, Manager of Alaska North Slope (ANS) Gas Development, ConocoPhillips

Manager of Alaska North Slope (ANS) Gas Development, ConocoPhillips Live callers statewide

HOST: Steve Heimel
LIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jan 22 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide

