Talk of Alaska: Transportation Priorities

Published January 15, 2008 at 4:17 PM AKST
transport.gif

This week on Talk of Alaska we chat with a state transportation policy maker, a transportation expert and you -- our callers -- as Alaska wrestles with transportation funding, construction and maintenance questions in the draft state transportation plan. What do you think:

  • Is it time to make some public roads private?
  • What's the best way to increase the state ferry system's revenues?
  • Are costly bridges to un-developed areas the best use of diminishing transportation funds?

GUESTS:

HOST: Steve HeimelLIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jan 15 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewidePARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
  • Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

