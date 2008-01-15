Talk of Alaska: Transportation Priorities

This week on Talk of Alaska we chat with a state transportation policy maker, a transportation expert and you -- our callers -- as Alaska wrestles with transportation funding, construction and maintenance questions in the draft state transportation plan. What do you think:

Is it time to make some public roads private ?

? What's the best way to increase the state ferry system's revenues ?

? Are costly bridges to un-developed areas the best use of diminishing transportation funds?

GUESTS:

HOST: Steve HeimelLIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jan 15 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewidePARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updatesautomaticallyby e-mail, RSS or podcast