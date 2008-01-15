Talk of Alaska: Transportation Priorities
This week on Talk of Alaska we chat with a state transportation policy maker, a transportation expert and you -- our callers -- as Alaska wrestles with transportation funding, construction and maintenance questions in the draft state transportation plan. What do you think:
- Is it time to make some public roads private?
- What's the best way to increase the state ferry system's revenues?
- Are costly bridges to un-developed areas the best use of diminishing transportation funds?
GUESTS:
- Jeff Ottison, planner, Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities
- Lois Epstein, Director, Alaska Transportation Priorities Project
- Live callers statewide
HOST: Steve Heimel
LIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jan 15 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide
- Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
