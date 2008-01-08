Talk of Alaska: Beauty and the Geek - Climate Edition
A modern playwright has an ancient way to get politicians to focus on climate warming -- at least male politicians, that is. Playwright and performer Kathryn Blume joins us to talk about her one-woman play -- The Boycott. (Does the name Lysistrata mean anything to you?)
Plus, we're joined by scientist and researcher Dr. Matthew Sturm, leader of a 5,000-kilometer scientific expedition across the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic. He's a snow science expert at the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.We're tracking climate changes and taking action this week on Talk of Alaska.GUESTS:
- Dr. Matthew Sturm, snow scientist at the USACE's Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory
- Kathryn Blume, playwright, actor, and author of The Boycott
- Live callers statewide
