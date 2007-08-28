Talk of Alaska: The Fall of Gruening

Alaska's short history as a state contains more than its share of spectacular political incidents -- for example, historically decisive elections so close that the winner wasn't known for weeks. There have been indictments, convictions, and even an impeachment. But the drama of 1968 may top them all. Today we examine the political fall of Senator Ernest Gruening.HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

Claus Naske , history professor Emeritus, University of Alaska Fairbanks and author of Ernest Gruening: Alaska's Greatest Governor

, history professor Emeritus, University of Alaska Fairbanks and author of Ernest Gruening: Alaska's Greatest Governor Mike Gravel , former U.S. Senator for Alaska (he beat Gruening in the 1968 election), and current candidate for the 2008 Democratic nomination for President

, former U.S. Senator for Alaska (he beat Gruening in the 1968 election), and current candidate for the 2008 Democratic nomination for President Live callers statewide

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Aug 28 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewidePARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.