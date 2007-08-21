Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talk of Alaska: Plants and Climate Change

Alaska Public Media
Published August 21, 2007 at 11:00 AM AKDT

The spruce bark beetle may just be the beginning of major changes to the trees, shrubs and tundra vegetation on the Last Frontier. Alaska's changing climate is having an effect on our plants and these effects are predicted to increase. Wildlife habitat, water quality, temperature and other environmental factors are modulated by plant life. Join the conversation about plant extinction, biodiversity and more on the next Talk of Alaska.HOST: Steve HeimelGUESTS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.
Talk of Alaska