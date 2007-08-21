Talk of Alaska: Plants and Climate Change

The spruce bark beetle may just be the beginning of major changes to the trees, shrubs and tundra vegetation on the Last Frontier. Alaska's changing climate is having an effect on our plants and these effects are predicted to increase. Wildlife habitat, water quality, temperature and other environmental factors are modulated by plant life. Join the conversation about plant extinction, biodiversity and more on the next Talk of Alaska.HOST: Steve HeimelGUESTS:

