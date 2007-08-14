Talk of Alaska: Petroleum Profits Tax
Govern Palin has called a special session of the legislature this fall to reevaluate the Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT). What's the best and fairest way to tax the oil companies? And what are the political and economic implications for the state? We discuss the issues and take a look ahead for what's next in the PPT debate.HOST: Steve HeimelGUESTS:
- Senator Hollis French (D), Senate District M -- Anchorage
- Representative Ralph Samuels (R), House District 29 -- Anchorage
- Callers statewide
RESOURCES:
- Governor Palin to call for special session on oil profits tax -- APRN: August 2, 2007
- Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT) Implementation Status Report (PDF) -- Alaska Department of Revenue: August 3, 2007
- Petroleum Profits Tax -- Alaska Tax Division
- Google News
