Talk of Alaska: World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO)

Anchorage hosts the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) for the first time in the event's 46-year history beginning this week. The four-day competition features games based on ancestral hunting and survival techniques and focuses on a contestant's strength, agility, endurance and sheer power of will; honoring skills that are still used and prized by Alaska's vibrant Native culture. Hundreds of Native peoples from circumpolar regions around the globe participate in this one-of-a kind event.How have the games changed in nearly 50 years and how will they look in the future? We talk with WEIO participants and take your live calls, e-mails and web comments.HOST: Lori Townsend, APRNGUESTS:

Phillip Blanchett , member of Pamyua and a 14-year WEIO participant

, member of Pamyua and a 14-year WEIO participant Mary Sage, WEIO Board Member, (Barrow, AK)

Russell Snyder, WEIO Board Member and Vice Chair (North Pole, AK)

