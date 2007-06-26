Talk of Alaska: National Parks in the 21st Century

What should our National Parks look like in their second century? Should you be able to use your cell phone or BlackBerry in a national park? Should our young people have more opportunities to experience parks and historic sites? On the next "Talk of Alaska" we'll discuss the future of our national parks as they approach their second century with experts and callers from across Alaska.HOST: Steve Heimel, APRNGUESTS:

LIVE BROADCAST: Tue, Jun 26, 2007 at 10:00 a.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to talk@aprn.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.