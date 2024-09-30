Youth Theatre

-
KSKA: Friday, July 28 at 2:45pm Founded in 1982, The Music Machine has been showing off the talents of young performers on the stage every year as they sing and dance to popular musical theatre and pop songs. And along with it's sister, Dance Machine, it's back again this year for it's 36th show with a cast of over 70. Co-founder and Director Janet Carr-Campbell brings along one of those talented performers Faith Clark to Stage Talk this week to talk about it. The Music Machine performs in the Discovery Theatre August 2-5.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, July 14 at 2:45pm Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy is celebrating ten years of theatre and have announced their upcoming season. Executive Director Lailani Cook, celebrating the start of her second year as ED, comes on Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what is coming up.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, December 9 at 2:45pm TBA Theatre's holiday offering this year is the stage adaptation of the classic film about Santa Clause (a.k.a. Kris Kringle) being put on trial, Miracle on 34th Street. Join actors Morgan Mitchell and Ivan Taylor as they drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us all about it. Miracle on 34th Street opens December 9th and runs through the 18th at Alaska Pacific University's Grant Hall Theatre.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, December 2 at 2:45pmCyrano's Theatre Company is bringing back two favorites for its holiday offerings this year: Pinkalicious the Musical written by Elizabeth Kann and Victoria Kann (based on their picture book by the same name) with music and lyrics by John Gregor and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) by Michael Carlton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez. Teresa Pond, who directed both plays (as well as the New York premier of Pinkalicious) joins actors Sarah Baird and Austin Roach this week on Stage Talk. Both plays perform through December 18th.LISTEN NOW
TBA Theatre is presenting the stage version (complete with songs from the MGM Movie) of L. Frank Baum's classic tale of Dorothy, The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, The Cowardly Lion and of course all those Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz opening Friday, March 25th and running through April 3rd at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA. Join director Megan Bladow, "Wicked Witch of the West" Heather Sawyer and "Cowardly Lion" Isaac Kumpala this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it.KSKA: Friday, March 25 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
Holly Lindsay from Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy drops by the studio to talk about all the exciting shows their Theatre Program has for the upcoming year.KSKA: Friday, August 7, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Seventy-five local young singers and dancers come together in The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show this August 5-8th at the Discovery Theatre and co-Founder Janet Carr-Campbell along with performer Morgan Cruz drop by the studio this week to talk about all the hard work it takes to put on such an extravaganza.KSKA: Friday, July 31, at 2:45pmListen Now:
This week on Stage Talk we meet the new Executive Director of Alaska Theatre of Youth, Max Aronson. And along with Max, we talk with Amanda Boger, ATY's Musical Director and find out what's happening with this year's Summer Conservatory. ATY's Summer Conservatory Festival of Plays runs June 26th and 27th at UAA's Fine Arts Building Main Stage.KSKA: Friday, June 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.KSKA: Friday, July 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Alaska Fine Arts Academy in Eagle River is presenting Alan Ayckbourn's play for youth, This Is Where We Came In. Join Director James Jensen and Actor Talya Jensen to find out all about this exciting play that runs July 5th through the 20th this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday July 12 at 2:45pmDownload Audio