Youth Leadership

  • Harrison Law, secretary and vice president of SBI, and Walter.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Non-profit bike programs
    KSKA: Thursday, July 13, at 2:00 p.m.On the next show we’re learning about a couple programs started by leaders in the cycling world to help young people become fit, confident cyclists. In the first half of the show, Lael Wilcox, an amazing athlete of world caliber, will be talking about her adventure with middle school girls. In the second half, we’ll learn about a new bike school, which aims to teach bike repair skills, and to turn underprivileged kids into bike riders and racers.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Iditarod Champ Keeps Youth Leadership and Suicide Prevention Program Alive
    The future of a youth leadership and suicide prevention program is secure after a grant of $1.25 million was donated by the Teck Mining Company. The donation was made in the name of Iditarod Champion John Baker.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 21, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...