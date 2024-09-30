-
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Alaska’s Congressman Don Young today (Thursday) hosted a hearing of the subcommittee on Indian and Alaska Native Affairs in Fairbanks. Young spoke candidly with Native Alaskan representatives, who testified about how federal laws and policies effect rural energy prices.
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
Invited panelists spoke out against a new National Oceans Policy at a Congressional subcommittee hearing in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning. Congressman…
-
The House Ethics Committee is extending an investigation into possible violations by Rep. Don Young of Alaska. Today’s announcement was the first public confirmation that the ethics panel is probing into Young. The Congressman's office says the investigation centers around donations made to his legal defense fund and whether they exceed the legal limit.
-
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
-
The FBI has determined a white powder contained in packages sent to members of Alaska’s congressional delegation was not a hazardous substance but a sample of concrete material.
-
Wednesday, a child died in a fire in Anchorage's Mountainview neighborhood. The girl, age five or six, was not identified.
-
Alaska’s congressional delegation annual financial disclosure forms were made public Wednesday.