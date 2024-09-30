-
The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.Thanks for listening!
The number of Americans who practice yoga increased nearly 30 percent in the past four years. The latest figures shows that over 20 million Americans are now practicing, about 9 percent of U.S. adults. The top reasons to practice yoga were to improve flexibility and overall conditioning, and for stress relief. On the next Line One we will explore evidence for benefit as well as risk of the use of yoga for health benefits.KSKA: Monday 3/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
This Mother's Day special explores how motherhood has evolved since the Greek and Roman times. We'll be looking at moms through the ages as well as discussing modern trends in motherhood with our guest Dr. Shari Thurer, author of Myths of Motherhood: How Culture Reinvents the Good Mother. It's a fascinating discussion on family structure, societal expectations and the importance of moms. KSKA: Tuesday, May 8 @ 2p & 7p