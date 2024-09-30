Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yard Sale

  • News
    Weekly Roundup
    Josh Edge
    July 25, 2011 - July 29, 2011Here are some stories you may have missed this week: Para-Cycle Race Under Way in Ester, Language Tool Teaches Tlingit Alphabet, ‘Open Projector Night’ Draws Filmmakers and Fans, Pioneers Make Innovative Use of Fish Waste, This Week on AK: Yard Sales
  • Photo by Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage: Chuck and Cindi Graham with their Sydney Lawrence Craigslist finds at the Heritage Museum at Wells Fargo.
    News
    AK: Yard Sales
    Annie Feidt
    Friday, July 29Yard sales are a great summer tradition in this state. Thrifty Alaskans scour neighborhoods for good deals on used kitchenware, baby clothes and furniture.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 29, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Juneau Teenager Dies After Assault in Arkansas; Senate Kills House Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending; Debt Ceiling Dominates Senator Begich's Town Hall; Anchorage School District Receives Extra $19 Million; and more...