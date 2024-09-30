-
While many of us are packing away our Christmas memories, Orthodox Christians around Alaska are preparing for Russian Christmas on January 7, complete with "starring ceremonies." Find the origins and variations on our next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 2:00 pm and 8 pm. Download Audio
Y-K Delta House Representative Bob Herron will be the Whip for the Majority Caucus this January. Herron and the Republican-led caucus just finished two days of organization meetings. As Majority Whip, the District 38 Democrat is charged with making sure there is effective communication in the caucus.