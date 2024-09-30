-
In her collection of essays called "All the Colors We Will See," Patrice Gopo examines her experience of being raised by Jamaican immigrant parents and growing up Black in Alaska. Now she's helping others tell their stories in a free writing workshop.
-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.Her columns often explore the connection between happiness and outdoor adventure. Alli is also alandscape artist and is about to start her next adventure in her new mobile art studio and gallery, anAirstream trailer that she will take on the road to the places she wants to paint.
-
KSKA: Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. As fans of great writing, and lovers of Alaska’s outdoors, we're always fascinated when we read something that captures what’s really special and important about our state. When someone captures a bit of that magic on the page, it’s worth paying attention to. That's why the newspaper columns written by the guests on this show are so impressive. They somehow bring their perspectives as a couple to their experience of the outdoors and the way they describe it.LISTEN HERE
-
Jean and Steve take a look back at the year in theatre and give a few shout outs to some extraordinary talent in acting, directing, writing and design.KSKA: Friday 12/20 at 2:45 pmListen Now
-
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
-
It’s probably safe to say that most people, especially those under 50, rarely, if ever sit down, put pen to paper, lick envelope glue and put a letter in the mailbox. But an Anchorage club of self proclaimed letter nerds, all under 40, are doing exactly that.