On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.Her columns often explore the connection between happiness and outdoor adventure. Alli is also alandscape artist and is about to start her next adventure in her new mobile art studio and gallery, anAirstream trailer that she will take on the road to the places she wants to paint.
The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move AheadThis week’s show is "The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change, and How We Move Ahead" with Native American writer and activist Winona LaDuke.Thanks for listening!
She's written about gun control, domestic violence and most recently marijuana legalization for Alaska's largest newspaper. This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to Elise Patkotak talk about life as a nurse in Barrow, what led her to the Anchorage Daily News, her most controversial columns, and how the internet has changed what it means to be an opinion writer in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen an on-stage conversation with Alaskan writers, Eowyn Ivey (The Snow Child) and Andromeda Romano-Lax (The Detour, The Spanish Bow). The Snow Child is Ivey's debut novel set on an Alaska homestead in the 1920's. What led one author to set her fiction in Alaska and the other in historical Europe? "Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional" a Crosscurrentsevent hosted by the 49 Alaska Writing Center was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Feb. 22.KSKA: Thursday 3/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm