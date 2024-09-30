-
Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
Kikkan Randall continued her remarkable World Cup ski season by taking a silver medal in the team sprint in the Italian Alps.
Anchorage skier Kikkan Randall took home a World Cup silver medal today in the skate sprint in Toblach, Italy. She finished just behind Norway’s Marit Bjoergen.
It was a great weekend for Alaska's World Cup athletes. Snowboarder Callan Chythlook-Sifsof took a bronze medal in a team with Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross in Colorado.
Anchorage skier Kikkan Randall won her second skate sprint World Cup race of the season on Sunday in Davos, Switzerland. She qualified in first place, swept every heat and then won by a commanding 1.7 seconds.
